Fluffy bears, endless sugary cereal and bright, bouncing balls. It's all at Hideseek, a pop-up attraction in Montreal this fall.

The attraction is meant to rouse nostalgic feelings. It's also meant to be fun.

"The nostalgia is this universal idea that everyone can get excited about. One, to be able to come to a space to re-live your childhood; you're surrounded by maybe things from your childhood like slinkies or bubbles but as well this space really re-ignites this carefree spirit that maybe we've forgotten as we get older," said Lee Davis, co-founder of Hideseek.

It opens this weekend until December. Tickets for adults cost $25. Kids ages four to 12 cost $20. Kids under three are free.

To learn more, visit gohideseek.com.