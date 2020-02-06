LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- Heroux-Devtek Inc. reported a profit of $8.7 million in its latest quarter, up from $7.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier, and raised its full-year sales guidance.

The maker of aircraft landing gear says its profit amounted to 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 20 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Sales in what was the company's third quarter totalled $157.3 million, up from $144.5 million.

On an adjusted basis, Heroux-Devtek says it earned 24 cents per share, down from 26 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier due to foreign exchange fluctuations.

In its outlook, the company says it expects sales to reach between $600 million and $610 million for its 2020 financial year.

The revised guidance is up from earlier expectations for between $580 million and $600 million in sales for the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.