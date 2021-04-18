MONTREAL -- A day before the with Ontario will largely be closed, the Quebec government announced specifics of the plan to limit travel between the two provinces.

According to a statement from the Public Security Ministry, only a select group of people will be permitted to enter the province by road from Ontario. Those include:

People who have a main residence in Quebec

Those who have a secondary residence in the province and must maintain it

Are travelling for humanitarian purposes

Are travelling to obtain care or services required by their health or provide such services to another person

Are entering Quebec to work or attend an educational institution

Are coming to comply with a court judgement, respond to a subpoena or exercise parental custody rights

Are an employee of a federal public service whose workplace is located in the province and whose presence is required by their employer

Are transporting good to Quebec or within Quebec

Are crossing Quebec to access a primary residence outside the province

The government also specified that people entering the province from Ontario to return to their main residence must self-isolate there for 14 days. Some exceptions apply, such as those who are in the province for humanitarian reasons or to give or obtain medical care.

As of Monday, drivers leaving Quebec will have to go through an Ontario Provincial Police checkpoint. Those not travelling for one of the reasons listed above will be turned around.

In April, 2020, the Quebec government shut down the border between Ottawa and Gatineau to prevent the spread of COVID-19.