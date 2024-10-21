Here's how to save money on your Hydro-Quebec bill this winter
The warning came from the Union des Consommateurs in August: expect Hydro-Quebec rates to more than double in the next decade.
The question then remains: what can Quebecers do to save money on their electricity bills?
It turns out there are a number of ways.
Walter Assi from Renovco says winterizing your home is critical and it could end up saving you money on your energy bill.
He says for single-family homes, properly insulating your attic could be a heat and money saver.
“You're going to save a lot on efficiency. Hot air rises and if you have an attic that lacks insulation, you're going to have a hot attic,” Assi said. “Which is going to create condensation, which is going to create mold.”
Hydro-Quebec says during cold snaps Quebecers pay more for their electricity.
“The power doesn't cost the same all year long,” Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Jonathan Cote said. “When there's higher demand, it costs more if we need to import electricity on the markets, during those periods, it's much more expensive.”
Consuming energy outside of peak periods between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. also helps.
“If you just put your thermostat one or two degrees lower, you can save about five per cent of energy consumption so that makes a big difference on your bill,” said Cote.
Hydro-Quebec has programs to help people save money like dynamic pricing where you could save by lowering heat when the temperature drops.
Installing Hilo thermostats is another option. These smart thermostats are subsidized by Hydro-Quebec.
“It starts at about $40 for a thermostat for the regular electric baseboard heaters,” Cote said. “It's much cheaper than you would pay for a thermostat like this and it includes the installation cost.”
Hydro-Quebec said a Hilo smart thermostat can save customers on bills throughout Quebec's winters. (Hydro-Quebec)
Cote said Hilo customers could save on average between $100 and $150 a winter.
“Myself, I'm subscribing to it. I got $200 last winter just by moving my energy consumption out of those peak periods.”
