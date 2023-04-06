Here's a list of community centres open in and around Montreal to warm up, charge your phone

Many municipalities and boroughs in the Montreal region have opened community centres for citizens to charge their electronic devices and stay warm during the power outages caused by Wednesday's ice storm.

The following municipalities and boroughs posted on social media that the following centres, libraries and other spaces are open.

The City of Montreal's 311 line suggests contacting boroughs directly to determine if a municipal office is open or not.

BOROUGHS

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Cartierville Library

Anjou: Anjou Community Centre, Roger-Rousseau Centre, Town Hall basement

LaSalle: All municipal facilities EXCEPT the Biblioteque L'Octogone and Henri-Lemieux Cultural and Community.

Lachine: Salon A of brewer House (from noon to 10 p.m.), Saint-Pierre Library

Plateau-Mont-Royal: All facilities EXCEPT the Centre Plateau Pool, Access Montreal Office

Montreal North: Cultural and Community House, North Montreal Recreation Centre

Outremont: Intergenerational Community Centre, the arena and Public Safety

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Montreal Access Office at the town hall

RDP-PAT: RDP Access Montreal Office

Verdun: Ile des Soeurs Library

MUNICIPALITIES

Beauharnois: City Hall council room

Candiac: Romeo-V complex, Library

Dorval: The CCSD (Centre Communautaire Sarto-Desnoyers) and CACS community centres

Hampstead: Irving I. Adessky Community Centre.

Hudson: Hudson Community Centre open with coffee and food.

Ile-Perrot: Community Centre, Michel-Martin Chalet (for showers)

Lavaltrie: City Hall

Mascouche: Grand-Coteau pavilion, IexWater Complex Desjardins

Mercier: Roger Tougas Community Centre, Mercier Library

Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot: The Carrefour Notre-Dame (hot meal served at 4 p.m.)

Pincourt: The Omni-Centre

Pointe-Claire: Bob-Birnie Arena and local library

Repentigny: Centre Laurent-Venne and Jacques-Dupuis Aquatic Centre

Rosemere: Community centre and library

Saint-Amable: City Hall (Simon Lacoste Room) and Library de Saint-Amable

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue: Aumais Park Chalet and City Hall

Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines: Jean-Guy Cardinal Centre

Saint-Colomban: Saint-Colomban Library

Saint-Joseph-du-Lac: Municipal Hall

Sainte-Julie: Public Library de Sainte-Julie

Saint-Lazare: St. Angelica Room at City Hall

Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac: Laurent-Savage Community Centre and Library

Westmount: Victoria Hall and Westmount Leisure Centre

LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Here's why your cell phone may not work after a big storm

If you have information for citizens regarding open centres, email us at MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca.