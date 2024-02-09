MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the roads that will be closed in Montreal this weekend

    Construction cones in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Construction cones in Montreal. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Those driving in, out and around Montreal should note that roadwork could result in closures this week, particularly in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25) and on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19).

    Avoiding these areas is advised.

    Papineau-Leblanc Bridge - Highway 19

    • The bridge is completely closed between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough) from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m. in both directions.

    As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

    • The Highway 440 east and west ramps for Highway 19 South.
    • The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque boulevards entrances for Highway 19 South.

    Papineau-Leblanc Bridge closures from Feb. 9-12, 2024.

    Highway 25 - Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel

    Between Longueuil and Montreal (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), the following closure is in effect from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.:

    Northbound

    • Between Exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the entrance from Notre-Dame East, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

    As a result, the following are default closures from 10:30 p.m.:

    • The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.
    • The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

    La Fontaine tunnel closures for Feb. 10-11, 2024.

    For up-to-date road closures, visit the Quebec511.info map.

    All work may be cancelled due to operational restraints or weather. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News