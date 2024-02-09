Here are the roads that will be closed in Montreal this weekend

Those driving in, out and around Montreal should note that roadwork could result in closures this week, particularly in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25) and on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19).

Avoiding these areas is advised.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge - Highway 19

The bridge is completely closed between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough) from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m. in both directions.

As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west ramps for Highway 19 South.

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque boulevards entrances for Highway 19 South.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge closures from Feb. 9-12, 2024.

Highway 25 - Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel

Between Longueuil and Montreal (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), the following closure is in effect from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.:

Northbound

Between Exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the entrance from Notre-Dame East, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures from 10:30 p.m.:

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

La Fontaine tunnel closures for Feb. 10-11, 2024.

For up-to-date road closures, visit the Quebec511.info map.

All work may be cancelled due to operational restraints or weather.