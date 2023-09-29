Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend
Though it is a relatively light weekend for roadwork in and around Montreal, there will be a number of route closures due to construction, notably on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and in the Saint-Pierre interchange.
Minor road closures are also in effect throughout the area, and drivers are advised to plan trips accordingly and check Quebec511.info for up-to-date closures.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- The Montreal-bound span of the bridge will be closed with one lane open in each dirction on the South Shore-bound (R-138 west, upstream bridge) portion.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE AND ROUTE-138
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 east (towards the city centre).
- As a result, the Clement Street entrance will be a default closure as of 11 p.m.
TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)
From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; Saturday from 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., and Sunday from 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) eastbound, between exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the following entrance.
On Friday from 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound service road, between the Morgan exit and the Rue des Pins entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Morgan Boulevard entrance.
- The Anciens-Combattants Boulevard exit (41).
- Reminder: Pins Street is closed between Poultry Cottages Street and chemin Sainte-Marie until November.
GUY-LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50)
From Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Mirabel, the Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50) in both direction between exit 272 (R-148, route Arthur-Sauvé, Saint-Eustache) eastbound and exit 279 (chemin Saint-Simon, Saint-Colomban) westbound.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Saint Simon Road entrance for the A-50 westbound.
- The Route-148 entrance for A-50 east.
ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRDIGE
A fifth lane was reopened on the bridge on Sept. 28. Three lanes are open during rush hour, according to the following schedule:
- Towards Montreal (East): between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Towards Vaudreuil-Dorion (West): between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m. the following day.
All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.
