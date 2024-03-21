Drivers in Montreal's downtown area should be aware of several traffic closures and restrictions March 20 to 23 for the funeral of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The Government of Canada's Canadian Heritage site listed the following restrictions:

March 20 at 6 p.m. to March 23 at 4 p.m.

Parking restrictions on the following streets:

south parking lane on René-Lévesque Boulevard West, between Côte du Beaver Hall and Saint-Alexandre Street

east and west parking lanes on Saint-Alexandre Street, between René-Lévesque Boulevard West and De la Gauchetière Street

north and south parking lanes on De la Gauchetière Street West, between Saint-Alexandre Street and Côte du Beaver Hall

west parking lane on Côte du Beaver Hall, between De la Gauchetière Street West and René-Lévesque Boulevard West.

March 23, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

No vehicle access on these streets:

René-Lévesque Boulevard from Côte du Beaver Hall and Jeanne-Mance Street

De Bleury Street from René-Levesque Boulevard West to Saint-Antoine Street West

Saint-Pierre Street from Saint-Antoine Street West and Notre-Dame Street

March 23, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No vehicle access within these city blocks:

Saint-Antoine Street West to the north

Saint-Laurent Boulevard to the east

Saint-Paul Street West to the south

Saint-Pierre Street to the east

Local traffic and parking will be allowed for residents west of Saint-François-Xavier Street.

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets:

south parking lane on Saint-Antoine Street West, between Saint-Pierre Street and Côte de la Place-d'Armes

east and west parking lanes on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, between De la Commune Street and Saint-Antoine Street West

parking lane on De Brésoles Street.

Traffic and parking will not be permitted on the following streets

Notre-Dame Street West, between Saint-Pierre Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard

Saint-Paul Street West, between Saint-François-Xavier Street and Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Access to businesses and buildings will be maintained, except where otherwise indicated on Notre-Dame Street around Notre-Dame Basilica on March 23.

Heritage Canada warned that all details are subject to change without notice.