Here are the Montreal-area road closures for the Labour Day long weekend

The Quebec Transport Ministry is reminding those planning to drive in and around Montreal that there will be multiple road closures due to construction over the long weekend.

In particular, major closures are planned on Highway 40, the Decarie Interchange and Nuns' Island.

Planning trips using the Waze or other trip-planning apps is advised.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

One of two lanes on Highway 25 North will be closed between the Notre-Dame Avenue East entrance and Sherbrooke Street during the following times:

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8.30 a.m.

From Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Felix-Leclerc Highway (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the Anciens-Combattants Boulevard exit (41) will be closed on Highway 40 in Senneville.

Metropolitan Expressway (A-40)

From Saturday at 8 a.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., one of three lanes on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East at exit 68 (Stinson Street, Rockland Road, l'Acadie Boulevard).

Cote-de-Liesse Road East / Highway 40 East service road

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 7 a.m., the Côte-de-Liesse Road East (service road) will be closed at the Highway 40 East access (after the Côte-de-Liesse roundabout).

As a result, the access to Decarie Boulevard South from the service road is closed.

Highway 30 (De l'Acier)

In Beauharnois, on Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes are closed on Highway 30 East on the Madeleine-Parent bridge.

In Châteauguay, one of two lanes is closed on Highway 30 West on the bridge over the Châteauguay River.

Highway 25

Between Montreal and Laval, on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., one lane will be open on Highway 25 in both directions between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Highway 440 in Laval, including on the Olivier-Charbonneau bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 440 East service road entrance.

The Masson Montee (R-125) entrance.

REM light-rail line

Service will be interrupted from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Viger Avenue

Viger Avenue will reopen on Friday at 5 a.m. between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Clark Street.

Jean-D'Estrées Street

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be closed on Jean-D'Estrées Street between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine streets.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until early September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.

Visit Quebec511.info for up-to-date road closures.