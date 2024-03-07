Those driving in and around Montreal should be aware that several major construction projects will result in closures on the weekend.

The Viger and Ville-Marie tunnels (R-136) and the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) are to be avoided in addition to the following sections of road.

VILLE-MARIE AND VIGER TUNNELS / VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Eastbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between exit 4 (A-10, R-112, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, de la Montagne Street) and the entrance from Atateken Street.

Westbound

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) westbound between Panet Street and the entrance from Lucien-L'Allier Street.

As a result, the following are default closures from Friday at 11 p.m.:

The Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale street entrances to Robert-Bourassa Boulevard/ A-10 ouest (Bonaventure).

The Hotel-de-Ville Avenue/Sanguinet Street and Saint-Anotine East Street entrances.

Habs fans heading to the Canadiens v. Leafs game on Saturday at 7 p.m. should expect to be diverted via various other roads.

PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 19

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4.30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) bridge is both directions.

NOTRE-DAME STREET EAST

In Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, one lane of traffic in each direction on the westbound lane will be open between Dickson Street and the U-turn west of Dickson Street, until 3:30 p.m. Monday.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network restrictions.