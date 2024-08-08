Henri-Bourassa businesses hurting over construction

Construction on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough is attracting strong opposition, with many business owners saying it's hurting their bottom line.

The City of Montreal, however, says it's temporary.

On Thursday, the lunch rush was on at Pizza Roni, but it's not what it once was, with the dining room almost empty.

"The situation is a very bad situation for everybody," owner Roni Deli said.

Deli said he's losing about $10,000 a month because of construction between Pitfield Boulevard and Felix-Leclerc Avenue on the boulevard.

"Nobody was okay with this construction," he said.

Work to rebuild the boulevard started in June, and parking in front of the strip of businesses was removed to make space for a bike path.

Al-Safadi Salon owner Mofid Al-Safadi said his customers are telling him that it now takes about 30 minutes to park.

"All the businesses come down now. Maybe a half than was before," he said.

Quebec Afrique Auto-Ecole driving school owner Lumbala Kabeya Sanspeur said it's a struggle to find spots for cars.

Sometimes, he said, drivers need to park up to a kilometre away.

The city plans to install a bike path and bus lane and reduce traffic to two lanes on either side of the boulevard.

"You know Henri-Bourassa was at this moment, eight traffic lanes but it's not a highway, it's a residential spot," said Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Mayor Emilie Thuillier.

Once work is done, Thuillier said business will improve.

"We have to do the project, and, after, we will see the gain," Thullier said. "And really we think it will be a benefit for the shops."

However, businesses that have been in the area for decades say they aren't ruling out moving.

"I'm waiting for what's going to happen after the project is finished," Deli said.

Orange cones are expected to line the boulevard until the fall.