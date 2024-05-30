Hema-Quebec needs O+, O- and B- blood donations

Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.

The organization says its reserves have deteriorated in recent weeks.

In a press release Thursday morning, Hema-Quebec explains that the arrival of warmer weather has led many donors to cancel their appointments.

While Hema-Quebec's reserves are generally in good condition, the need is greater for certain blood groups.

"A drop in the number of blood drives in various regions over the past few weeks has prompted Hema-Quebec to launch an urgent appeal to people belonging to blood groups O+ and O-, as well as those belonging to group B-, which is rarer,” it said.

Hema-Quebec says it will be more flexible with donors from the targeted groups, including allowing walk-ins.

Nationally, according to 2023 data, 36 per cent of the population belongs to group O+, while seven per cent of the population belongs to group O-, recognized as the "universal donor."

Group B- accounts for 1.5 per cent of the population.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2024.