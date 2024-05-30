MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hema-Quebec needs O+, O- and B- blood donations

    Irene Gyba, left, collects blood from donor Pierre Talbot at a clinic Thursday, November 29, 2012 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Irene Gyba, left, collects blood from donor Pierre Talbot at a clinic Thursday, November 29, 2012 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.

    The organization says its reserves have deteriorated in recent weeks.

    In a press release Thursday morning, Hema-Quebec explains that the arrival of warmer weather has led many donors to cancel their appointments.

    While Hema-Quebec's reserves are generally in good condition, the need is greater for certain blood groups.

    "A drop in the number of blood drives in various regions over the past few weeks has prompted Hema-Quebec to launch an urgent appeal to people belonging to blood groups O+ and O-, as well as those belonging to group B-, which is rarer,” it said.

    Hema-Quebec says it will be more flexible with donors from the targeted groups, including allowing walk-ins.

    Nationally, according to 2023 data, 36 per cent of the population belongs to group O+, while seven per cent of the population belongs to group O-, recognized as the "universal donor."

    Group B- accounts for 1.5 per cent of the population.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News