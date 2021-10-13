MONTREAL -- With questions still unanswered concerning the province's plans to address another looming shortage of health-care workers due to the vaccine mandate, Quebec Health Minsiter Christian Dubé will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps.

As of Friday, all health-care workers across the province must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face suspension without pay. In some cases, some professional orders are going a step further by announcing they will temporarily revoke the licences of workers -- including pharmacists and nurses -- who aren't vaccinated by the Oct. 15 deadline.

Minister Dubé will speak about the decree at 11 a.m. alongside associate deputy health minister, Dr. Lucie Opatrny.

During a tour of Gatineau on Tuesday, Dubé said more details about the province's continency plans will be revealed this week, while also affirming, again, that Quebec will not budge on the Oct. 15 deadline for health-care workers.

He also told reporters that the province's lawyers will be looking at an emergency injunction filed in Superior Court contesting the validity of the government decree.

As of this week, there are still more than 20,000 workers province-wide who are not fully vaccinated, including more than 4,000 nurses.

