MONTREAL -- Quebec’s health minister will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation Tuesday morning as the province reports 587 new cases and nine new deaths.

Last week, Minister Christian Dubé faced pointed questions about the roll-out of rapid tests in select schools — which has since expanded to 10 regions — as well as the vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Health-care workers across the province have until Oct. 15 to get their two doses or face suspension without pay.

Dubé is also expected to update the media on the progress of the vaccination campaign in Quebec. As of Tuesday, 88 per cent of the eligible population (12 and older) have received one dose, while 83 per cent have received their two shots.

— This is a developing story that will be updated.