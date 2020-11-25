QUEBEC CITY -- No accommodation will be possible for health-care workers who cannot reunite with their loved ones on the dates authorized for gatherings during the holidays, the Francois Legault government said Wednesday.

Opposition parties demanded the relaxation of the rules enacted between Dec. 24 and 27 where gatherings of up to 10 people are authorized.

As a rule, health professionals take off either Christmas or New Year's Day.

Both the Liberal Party and Quebec solidaire were therefore asking for flexibility for health workers wanting to book days off outside the authorized dates when gatherings are permitted.

During question period Junior Minister for Health Lionel Carmant said that the rules set by the public health authorities are not negotiable, because this could be dangerous for the population.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.