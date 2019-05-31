The Garage a Musique is a specialized community centre that offers mental and physical health services to young people in their neighbourhood.



Every week 800 children visit the new GAM location on Bennett Street to learn an instrument, visit a doctor or get tutored in their school subjects. There is also a social worker onsite to help with family problems.

The GAM’s goal is to bring services directly to the neighbours in need, and provide them in a comfortable setting.

“It’s a social pediatric centre, so we provide access to care services to children from at-risk communities,” GAM Director Patrick Coiteux says. “It’s a model of medicine with law and social work.”

Coiteux says his non-profit centre is a pioneer in social pediatrics and offers practical solutions to help lift young people out of vulnerable circumstances. Music lessons are offered to pique young people’s curiousity. Violin, drums, piano, guitar – they can take their pick of instruments. Casual rehearsal sessions turn into upbeat gatherings as students learn to play melodies together. Plus, they are working towards a big show coming up this month.

Music teacher Elise Venne-Deshaies says, “It’s really a challenge for them and it’s a good challenge because it help them have confidence and self-esteem.”

Through music, kids learn to express themselves and are free to talk and ask questions.

“It’s cool, it’s fun, it’s amusing,” says 15-year-old Kelly, who is navigating the challenge of learning violin.

High-school student Anne-Marie came to GAM for math tutoring, yet stays for the drums. The teachers helped her learn percussion and she feels that her contribution is important.

“Me, I’d say the profs are perfect,” she says.

Kelly and Anne-Marie both attend all the practices because they want to be part of the upcoming GAM concert. Months of rehearsals will culminate in 60 young musicians joining some professionals onstage for a classic rock concert with dynamic staging. Guitarist Fred Lebel from the group “Band on Tour” says the learning goes both ways when they are all together “To be playing with those young souls will give us a lot of energy. It’s like we’re 14 years old again.”

Playing songs from U2, Queen and Bon Jovi, the students get to feel like rock stars themselves. Even more so when they step onstage June 12 at Theatre Denise-Pelletier for their big moment in the spotlight. From the “garage” to centre stage is quite a journey for these kids from Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The June 12 concert is a fundraiser for the Garage a Musique. Proceeds go back into funding its social pediatric programs. GAM also receives financial support from the Fondation Dr. Julien of Ste-Justine Hospital. Tickets for this concert cost $50 and can be purchased at legarageamusique.org