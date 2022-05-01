'Happening all over again': investigation into Montreal care home after allegations of inadequate conditions
On Saturday night, when Mary Dunlop checked on her 88-year-old mother through the camera installed in her room, she was disturbed by what she saw.
She said her mother, who lives in a long-term care home, was lying flat on her back, her mattress positioned parallel to the floor instead of at the usual 45-degree angle.
Olga Anastassiadis suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Dunlop explained, which requires her to lie at an angle to prevent regurgitation during sleep.
"If I wouldn't have seen it through the camera, anything could have happened to her. She could have regurgitated, asphyxiated. She didn't stand a chance in that position," Dunlop told CTV News.
Anastassiadis lives at the CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth, a long-term care facility in Montreal's Cote-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grace (CDN-NDG) borough.The residence is under investigation by the provincial government after family members like Dunlop reported inadequate conditions.
According to Dunlop, the Reine-Elizabeth staff that usually care for her mother are aware of her issues with GERD -- but she said the orderlies were shifted around recently, causing this detail to slip through the cracks.
"Three orderlies who had been working on our floor for several years were transferred to other floors, where they don't know the residents and the residents don't know them," she said.
Dunlop believes staff and residents weren't adequately prepared for the sudden change.
"I'm not talking about mal intent or anybody doing anything on purpose. But when you remove people who have cared for the same residents for months or years, you suddenly take them away and replace them with people who don't know them and who are not being supervised, also, by more experienced staff. That's really what scares me."
CTV News was unable to verify these claims with Vigi Sante, a chain of 15 CHSLDs across Quebec, who did not respond to a request for comment.
HEALTH MINISTRY INVESTIGATING
Whispers around staffing issues at Reine-Elizabeth are nothing new: residents and their family members have complained about conditions at the facility in the past, and the Quebec government is conducting an official investigation into the matter.
"[We are] closely monitoring the situation in the living environments. An administrative investigation has been requested for the CHSLD Vigi Reine-Élizabeth following complaints and the management of outbreaks of COVID-19," reads a statement from the office of Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors and caregivers.
In November of 2021, the residence came under the spotlight after it was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, leading some families to come forward with allegations of inadequate care.
Dunlop says that while the situation has improved since then, conditions are deteriorating once again.
She recalled how, just last week, her mother was soiled for hours while waiting for assistance.
"They told me that they were missing staff, they were very low on staff. They only had two orderlies on the floor and they were doing the best that they could do," she said. "So there were residents that were waiting still at seven o'clock, eight o'clock, nine o'clock, for people to come to attend to them."
"Everything that we were complaining about before is happening all over again."
The allegations against Vigi Reine-Elizabeth are just a few in a long list of controversies surrounding Quebec's long-term care homes.
CHSLD Herron made international headlines in the Spring of 2020 after dozens of residents died under horrific conditions during the pandemic's first wave.
Although there's been a coroner's inquiry into the tragedy, the Coalition Avenier Quebec (CAQ) government voted down a proposal to conduct a public inquiry in April.
With files from CTV's Max Harrold.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
Police play Disney tunes to prevent video of them on patrol being posted online, California lawmaker claims
A California lawmaker says police in Santa Ana have been playing loud, copyrighted music so that videos of them on patrol would likely be taken down if it was posted online.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
Toronto police have identified the 18-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
-
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
-
High building costs, labour shortage top of mind at Fredericton Home Show
The pandemic was to blame for the home show’s hiatus, but it’s also responsible for a lot of headaches in the home building industry.
London
-
Anxiety, bullying and COVID among top reasons for calls to Kids Help Phone
The rain cleared just in time as dozens of Londoners gathered for the 21st annual Walk So Kids Can Talk for Kids Help Phone (KHP) in London, Ont. Sunday.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township
One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
Strathroy family displaced after house fire
Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single Family home owned by London-Middlsex Housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault bowlers off to national championships
A group of bowlers in Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to represent northern Ontario at the 2022 Canadian Youth Bowling Championships.
-
Access Better Living opens new centre with new programming for adults
A vision for more services for children and adults with developmental disabilities is now a reality in the Timmins area.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Calgary
-
'We appreciate every kind word': Community BBQ held to welcome Ukrainian refugees
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, many who have already left, have found asylum in Canada.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
'It was never a hesitation for us to help': Kitchener family prepares to house Ukrainian family
Fleeing a war-torn country is not a foreign experience for Shaunna Mckenzie and her family.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
-
'Suspicious device' along route delayed start of Vancouver marathon, police say
Vancouver police say a suspicious device that they believe was "strategically placed" to disrupt the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday morning has been "rendered inert."
-
12-year-old girl raises $33K for children’s hospice in Vancouver marathon
All 18,500 participants in the BMO Vancouver Marathon had their own reasons for showing up, including one 12-year-old who was fundraising for Canuck Place Children's Hospice.
Edmonton
-
'A resurgence': Whyte Avenue business vacancy rate drops to average levels after pandemic closures
After the pandemic forced businesses to pivot or pushed some to close their doors for good, the Whyte Avenue and Old Strathcona area of Edmonton is making a comeback.
-
Oilers already in playoff mode ahead of Kings series
The hardware collected by Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the past several years would require a mammoth trophy case.
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
Volunteer drivers rushing needed donated supplies to Ukrainian forces were killed in a Russian attack, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Leader of Ontario Party meets with supporters in Essex County, calling for 'accountable' government
Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan spent the weekend in Essex County in advance of the election being called this week
-
International Workers' Day rallygoers say tax rates, housing prices keep people in poverty
More than 100 people gathered at Charles Clark Square Sunday afternoon for a rally hosted by the Ontario Federation of Labour.
-
Veteran starts Windsor arm-wrestling league as the sport grows in popularity
Wesley Cunning picked up arm-wrestling during his time in the Canadian Armed Forces.
Regina
-
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Ottawa
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
-
Record turn-out for the CN Cycle for CHEO
Cyclists peddled through the streets of Ottawa to support childhood cancer care and research at CHEO.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.