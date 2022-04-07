Regional health board head called police to report several deaths at Herron residence in April 2020
Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at the Herron long-term care home in 2020.
A recording of the call, which reportedly took place on the night of April 10, 2020, was published by Radio-Canada on Thursday.
The caller identified herself as Lynne McVey, the health board's president, and said she is "worried about a situation at a private CHSLD ... where we have discovered several deaths."
"I would like to have a police investigation," she told the 911 operator, adding there had been 31 deaths in less than a month -- almost a quater of the residents.
Deaths at the Herron are the subject of a ongoing, months-long coroner's inquiry in Quebec. On Thursday, the coroner heard a recording from nurse Sylve Caron, whose mother was a resident at the Herron.
In that recording, she told police she had gone to help out at the residence in early April, but found a "deserted" reception when she arrived.
After a few minutes, said Caron, she and colleague located a staff member in charge, who was "overwhelmed."
Eventually, according to Caron, she met with another nurse, who had been giving out medication without consulting a notebook which held dosage information for residents.
"This goes on again to show the complete neglect of the CIUSSS to really take control of the situation where the immediate security, integrity, life of these vulnerable residents was at risk on March 29," said lawyer Patrick Martin-Menard, who represents families of Herron residents, of Caron's recording.
-- This is a developing story which will be updated.
