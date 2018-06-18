

CTV Montreal





As of Friday night, half of the Mercier bridge will close to road traffic for two months.

The side of the bridge toward Kahawake and Chateauguay will remain closed from 10 p.m. on June 22 to 5 a.m. on August 20 for maintenance work.

The bridge will have one lane operating in each direction during this time.

The entrance to Airlie St. for westbound Route 138 will also be closed. There will, however, be a detour on Lafleur Avenue and Clement St.

Airlie will also have one reserved lane for buses running daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other weekend closures are expected on the bridge and Boulevard Lasalle, to be announced as they come.