Habs sign defenceman Ben Chiarot to three-year deal
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (7) tangles with Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
CTV Montreal staff, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:05AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens may have failed to get Sebastian Aho, but they made a somewhat smaller splash on Thursday, signing defenceman Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract.
Chiarot posted five goals and 15 assists last year while playing for the Winnipeg Jets. The left-handed defender was drafted in 2009 by the Jets when they were still the Atlanta Thrashers.
In 305 NHL games, he has 12 goals and 52 assists.
According to the Canadiens’ Twitter account, Chiarot will be paid an average of $3.5 million over the course of the contract.
