As the Lord of the Rings series has gone back to before there was ever a Bilbo Baggins to speak of, so the Montreal Canadiens must return to the mists of time before there was any talk of Stanleys and/or Cups and dredge deep into the Khazad-dum-esque mines of darkness where the chilling word "rebuild" lives.

General manager Kent Hughes made it very clear that he was prepared to clearcut whatever Fanghorn forest needed clearcutting to ensure the team is one with youth and talent to build.

The past season and off-season saw trades, drafts, and signings that suggest Montreal will not be pushing for playoff glory within the next human year at least. Should that become more of an elven year, however, remains to be seen.

With the regrettable and forgettable pre-season over, it's time for the young Habs to lace up and play for real.

Here are some questions and quotes for the experts for the upcoming season.

Are you just going to stand there, breathing like an Orc? -Galadriel

To state the glaringly obvious, the Canadiens need players who can make the puck go from their sticks to the back of the opposing team's net.

No Hab was in the top 50 in points, goals or assists in the NHL last season. Suzuki led the team in points (61) and assists (40) and Cole Caufield led in goals (23). There were the only players on the team to pass 40 points.

Who else is ready to step up and score?

Such is the burden of those who lead and those who would seek to. -High King Gil-galad

Nick Suzuki became the 31st captain in the team's history, spent the summer in Montreal and will be the youngest to wear the "C" over his heart.

Is he ready to lead the Habs horde?

...speaking of being ready.

The past is dead. We either move forward or we die with it - Captain Elendil

Will number one pick in the NHL draft Juraj Slafkovsky prove his quality? Which other rookies will step up this season?

Nothing is evil in the beginning. -Galadriel

If we didn't do everything we weren't supposed to, we'd hardly do anything at all - Nori Brandyfoot

Rebuilds take time. See: the early teens Chicago Blackhawks, current Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche. Those teams were all incredibly patient watching their teams lose for several years before they became Stanley Cup-winning powerhouses. How much patience will Habs ownership, management and fans give coach Martin St. Louis and the team that is likely to spend more than a few nights on the wrong side of the scoreboard?

On that note...

When are you people gonna let the past go? -Rowan

As Canadiens' fans said goodbye to the greatest forward of them all this year - Guy Lafleur - is the community ready to admit that the team has not been very good in decades?

...speaking of letting things go.

True creation requires sacrifice. -Celebrimbor

Are Habs fans and staff ready to let go of Carey Price should his career be over? How does a team move on from his absence, and is Jake Allen ready to be the number-one goalie for the whole season? Will Cayden Primeau or Sam Montembeault solidify their place as number two?

Puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre. Game on.