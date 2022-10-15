Habs loan forward Filip Mesar to Kitchener Rangers

Curtis Douglas (53) of the Toronto Maple Leafs defends against Filip Mesar (48) of the Montreal Canadiens during second period NHL preseason action in Toronto on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn Curtis Douglas (53) of the Toronto Maple Leafs defends against Filip Mesar (48) of the Montreal Canadiens during second period NHL preseason action in Toronto on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon