Habs loan forward Filip Mesar to Kitchener Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens have loaned Slovakian forward Filip Mesar to the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OHL).

The decision was announced less than 12 hours after the Slovak-born right winger completed his first professional game in North America with the Laval Rocket.

In the Rocket's 6-5 overtime loss to the Belleville Senators on Friday night in Laval, Mesar directed two shots on net and finished the game with a minus-1 defensive rating.

Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Filip Mesar aux Rangers de Kitchener dans l'OHL.



Les Canadiens ont cédé l'attaquant Filip Mesar aux Rangers de Kitchener dans l'OHL.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Filip Mesar to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL.

The 18-year-old also played in three pre-season games with the Habs during training camp. He posted a -2 defensive rating.

Mesar was taken in the first round, 26th overall, in the July draft.

