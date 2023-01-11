Habs forward Gallagher out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Gallagher has missed Montreal's last three games with the injury after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3.

He has missed 16 of Montreal's 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

Montreal's next game is Thursday against the visiting Predators.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.