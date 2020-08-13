MONTREAL -- Toronto Maple Leafs fans in "The Six" will have to deal with a bit more misery for the next week at least, as they look to their skyline and see billboards emblazoned with their biggest rivals throughout the city.

The unmistakable logo and markings of the bleu-blanc-rouge went up on the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday, gently encouraging Torontonians to cheer for their biggest rivals, as they think of what could have been for another off-season.

The Toronto faithful will need to deal with the subtle jab, after the Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Canadiens pulled off an upset against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the qualifying round.

Montreal plays the Philadelphia Flyers in game two of the best-of-seven series Friday at 3 p.m.

The Flyers' mascot Gritty has been taking up space on billboards in Toronto as well.

"Every shot you take. Every save you make. I'll be watching you," says the billboard posted on Gritty's Instagram account.

"People think I'm creepy," he wrote. "I haven't blinked in two years. Life is good."