Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien was rushed to hospital after suffering from chest discomfort after Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

General Manager Marc Bergevin announced the news Thursday afternoon.

"Claude felt chest pains during the night," said Bergevin. "We immediately consulted our doctors and it was agreed to quickly transfer him to the hospital by ambulance."

Julien will not be back behind the Habs bench before the end of this series, and as a result assistant coach Kirk Muller will be called upon to take on this role.

"We don't expect him to be back in this series against the Flyers," said Bergevin. "Kirk (Muller), Dominique (Ducharme) and Luke (Richardson) will share the responsibility."

Marc Bergevin annonce que l'entraîneur-chef Claude Julien est hospitalisé pour des douleurs à la poitrine. Kirk Muller assurera l'intérim.



Marc Bergevin announces that head coach Claude Julien has been hospitalized with chest pain. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 13, 2020

Bergevin said Julien spoke to his wife Thursday morning, and she likely won't travel to Toronto.

"There was some positive news so hopefully he can be released soon and go back home," said Bergevin.

Captain Shea Weber said Bergevin told him the news and breakfast, and the general manager met with the players at the practice rink. Weber said the plan remains the same and he is confident the Habs' assistant coaches will be able to transition seamlessly to the bigger task.

"The other coaches know what our system is, they put all this plan in place as well, and they're going to do a good job leading us that way," said Weber. "My role's not going to change much. We're going to keep going and accomplish the things we want to do."

Weber added that the team now has extra movitvation to beat the Flyers for their coach.

"In these situations there's obviously a little bit of an emotional factor and a shock factor," said Weber. "That's somethign that for sure we can draw on. We were motivated in the first place, but this can draw up a little bit more of that."

