MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Habs agree to three-year deal with goaltender Samuel Montembeault

    Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) is stopped by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with goaltender Samuel Montembeault.

    The deal will pay him an average salary of $3.15 million per season.
     



    More to come.

