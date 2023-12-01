Habs agree to three-year deal with goaltender Samuel Montembeault

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with goaltender Samuel Montembeault.



The deal will pay him an average salary of $3.15 million per season.



