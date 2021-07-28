MONTREAL -- Popular, hard-working pizza deliveryman and Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault will be spending next season under the Southern California sun.

Danault signed a six-year contract worth a reported $33 mllion U.S. with the L.A. Kings.

Welcome to Los Angeles, Phillip Danault!



The LA Kings have signed the forward to a six-year contract. — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 28, 2021

Danault was a vital piece to the Montreal Canadiens miracle run to the Stanley Cup finals this season. He was widely praised for shutting down offensive stars Auston Matthews, Blake Wheeler and Mark Stone.

Danault had five goals and 19 assists in 53 regular season games, and scored one goal and added three assists in 22 playoff games.