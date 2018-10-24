Featured Video
Habitat for Humanity gives home to St. Henri family
Southwest borough mayor Benoit Dorais hands over house keys to the Marwah family, who are now living in a home built by Habitat for Humanity.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 12:17PM EDT
A family of five has a new place to live after getting help building their home from Habitat for Humanity.
The Marwahs are the 29th family in Quebec to own their own home because of getting assistance from the charity group.
They moved into the duplex on Bourassa St. in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood several weeks ago.
Habitat for Humanity has several several housing projects underway in the area with the approval and help of the city of Montreal.
Latest Montreal News
- Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN offices evacuated in NYC
- Health Canada on watch after six cases in Montreal of rare illness causing paralysis in children
- Deadly crash closes Route 335 in Laval
- Diesel truck overturns on Highway 40
- 'Swab for Ellie': Hema-Quebec sees significant spike in donor registration