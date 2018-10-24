

CTV Montreal





A family of five has a new place to live after getting help building their home from Habitat for Humanity.

The Marwahs are the 29th family in Quebec to own their own home because of getting assistance from the charity group.

They moved into the duplex on Bourassa St. in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood several weeks ago.

Habitat for Humanity has several several housing projects underway in the area with the approval and help of the city of Montreal.