H5N1: Highly infectious bird flu strain detected in Quebec geese

As Canada’s humans battle a deadly virus, the same is true for its birds.

Three cases of avian flu have been detected in Quebec as a highly infectious strain spreads across the country.

“The general public should refrain from handling live or dead wild birds. If contact with a wild bird cannot be avoided, you should use gloves or a doubled plastic bag and avoid all contact with blood, bodily fluids or feces,” reads a release from the Quebec government.

So far, the H5N1 strain has been detected in a Granby Canada goose, a Saint-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu snow goose, and a Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie snow goose, according to the notice.

Although avian influenza poses little risk to human health, it can do serious damage to poultry farms, leading to high mortality rates.

H5N1 can be introduced to farms through wild birds such as geese, ducks and seagulls, as well as contaminated materials such as human clothing.

Identified in Quebec as part of a provincial surveillance program, the virus has been circulating in Europe since 2020 and in Canada since Dec. 2021, including in the Maritime provinces, Ontario and British Columbia.