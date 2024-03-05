Gunshot victim walks into hotel in Brossard asking for help

An investigation is underway after an injured man walked into a hotel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, asking for help to treat gunshot wounds.

Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday about the incident after the 26-year-old victim arrived at the Hôtel Brossard on Marie-Victorin Boulevard.

"The man had serious injuries and was transported to hospital," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

The victim, whose life is not in danger, is known to the force.

There have been no arrests in relation to the case.

Investigators are working to determine the events leading up to the incident, including where he was attacked.