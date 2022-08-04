Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'

The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility, even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety" due to his mental state last spring.

The shooter, 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh, was shot dead by Montreal police Thursday morning in a motel parking lot during an operation linked to the three killings. Investigators believe they were carried out at random by the young man.

Court records show Shaikh had a criminal record for charges including assault and mischief.

But a decision from Quebec's Administrative Tribunal raises questions about why he was permitted to continue living outside of direct supervision of mental health professionals despite being considered a danger to others.

The man's psychiatrist testified at a March 2022 hearing that Shaikh made improvements to his mental state in the six months prior, but there were "persistent concerns." Those concerns included "denial and trivialization of behavioural disorders, violence and psychiatric pathology" as well as "the heavy history of accusations of criminal acts of various kinds remains denied, which trivializes the future risks of acting out."

"The Commission accepts from the evidence that [the accused] still represents, because of his mental state, a significant risk to public safety," the March 29 decision stated.

A summary of his case showed that Shaikh was released from a mental health institution on Jan. 25, 2021 and ordered to abide by several conditions after being found not criminally responsible due to mental disorder for a crime in 2018.

During the annual review of his release, the psychiatrist flagged concerns about Shaikh's mental state and public safety risk, citing his patient's "unpredictability of the aggressive behaviours" and lack of access to his family members by the treatment team. The doctor nevertheless recommended that he remain outside the mental health institution under several conditions, including living in a place approved by the head of the hospital, complying with the recommendations of his treatment team, avoiding drugs, keeping the peace, and urine tests.

The summary said the man showed up near the entrance of the Montreal Trudeau airport and lit his passport on fire with a candle in July 2018. He also visited the airport two more times and was told to leave before being arrested after attempting to break into a secured area of the Mirabel airport.

SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY POLICE

Shaikh was armed when he was shot and killed by police officers at the Pierre Motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough around 7 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), says police are still working to determine the motive behind the killings.

She notes there is nothing to suggest the suspect, who suffered from "mental health issues," knew the three victims.

Officers do not believe he had any accomplices.

As the shooting involves police officers, Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) has taken over the case.

'I CAN'T BELIEVE IT'

Montreal police interim chief Sophie Roy adds the force worked "day and night" to find the suspect following the first shooting Tuesday night.

"We will continue to work hard to fight gun violence," she said, offering her condolences to the victims' families.

Nevertheless, those living in the area say the incident has made them think twice about how safe their neighbourhood really is.

"I saw police coming out from the back of our building, and I didn't know what was going on," said Beverley Nadeau, who lives nearby. "I can't believe it, in our area, in our home. Now I'm a little worried to go out."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to thank the various police forces involved in Thursday morning's operation.

"It is during these moments that we must all work together and trust our authorities in a common goal of ensuring the safety of our population," she wrote. "I would like to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact investigators online.

THREE DEADLY SHOOTINGS

The police intervention comes after three recent killings in Montreal and Laval.

The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Police were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.

"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."

The man was later confirmed to be André Lemieux, the father of professional boxer David Lemieux.

Shortly after, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground.

"His death was confirmed on site," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."

That victim has been identified as Mohamed Salah Belhaj, an intervention worker at the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital.

Then, on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Laval police (SPL) were called to a shooting on Clermont Boulevard.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara. His body was found next to a skateboard at the crime scene.

Police have not released his identity.