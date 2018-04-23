

CTV Montreal





The Green Party of Quebec says police on patrol have proven they cannot responsibly handle firearms, so they should be stripped of their weapons.

The party is not calling for a total ban on firearms among police officers, but says they should be much more restricted than they are now, where every officer is armed.

"We're not saying that there should be no firearms on any police officers ever. It's just that the frontline patrol officers doing the patrol work should not necessarily be armed," said Green Party leader Alex Tyrrell.

Police forces in Great Britain, Norway, and New Zealand have unarmed patrollers, so the Green Party said there is no reason police in Quebec should be any different.

The head of the party, Alex Tyrrell, said that since 1987 police have shot and killed 136 people in Quebec, and that as a result there is a fair amount of mistrust between police officers on patrol and citizens.

He pointed out that many of those killed by police have mental health issues, or belong to minority groups.

"The problem is that sometimes situations can escalate very quickly so you know in a lot of cases there are people who for example have mental health issues, or maybe are holding a knife and end up being shot in the chest by police officers. If the first level intervention police officers were not armed there would be more of an incentive to de-escalate the situation," said Tyrrell.

The Green Party has launched a petition calling for people to support its position, saying it's an issue that needs to be debated.

A former police officer who now teaches would-be officers believes the Green Party's idea is a bad one, pointing out the UK is now examining whether more officers should be armed.