Quebec premier names Christine Frechette as minister of economy, energy

Quebec Premier François Legault shuffled his cabinet Thursday, with Christine Frechette inheriting the economy, innovation and energy portfolios as the province's newest "superminister."

Jean-François Roberge will take over from Frechette as immigration minister and maintain the portfolios of intergovernmental affairs and the French language. No new members were added to cabinet.

The two were sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Manon Jeannotte during a ceremony in Quebec City, one day after the abrupt departure of Pierre Fitzgibbon.

Known as Legault's "superminister" because of the important role he played in cabinet and his influence on the direction of the economy, Fitzgibbon resigned on Wednesday, citing a lack of motivation to do the job after six years in office.

He left halfway through his party's second term — and ahead of Tuesday's reopening of the legislature, where members will begin hearings on the massive energy reform bill he tabled in June. The legislation makes sweeping changes to the way the province's hydro utility operates and how electricity rates will be fixed, among other things.

Frechette will now inherit the job of guiding the bill into law. She said Thursday that she told her husband to forget about her for the weekend while she gets up to speed.

"I will quickly get to work," Frechette said. "I will arrive (Tuesday) prepared to welcome the groups on the topic of this very important bill."

Roberge will be tasked with fulfilling a government priority: convincing Ottawa to reduce temporary immigration to Quebec. Legault said the rapid rise in temporary newcomers, whose numbers have doubled in two years, is harming the survival of the French language, particularly in Montreal.

The veteran CAQ minister said he will work to reduce the numbers and better integrate immigrants to ensure Quebec remains "strong and francophone."

Earlier Thursday, Legault spoke to reporters, who had many questions about the future of the provincially owned utility — Hydro-Québec — and about who will end up paying for investments topping $150 billion over the next decade that are expected to double its capacity.

Legault insisted that residential rates wouldn't rise more than three per cent a year "as long as I'm premier, and in the foreseeable future." But he hinted business will start to see their bills rise. "It's Quebecers who are the real owners of Hydro-Québec," he said, "and it's normal they are the ones who will benefit."

Even with a new minister, Legault said he will remain heavily involved in the energy reform bill, which he called a "very important project for the future of Quebec."

Frechette will also take on the role of minister responsible for the Montreal region, which Fitzgibbon also held.

Legault dismissed a question about whether there were concerns about his leadership after a third high-profile departure from caucus since his party was massively re-elected in October 2022 to a second term.

Apart from Fitzgibbon, Joëlle Boutin left the party in July 2023 after being left out of cabinet, and former party whip Éric Lefebvre left to sit as an Independent in April 2024, awaiting a federal election call to join the Conservatives.

"I have enough experience to know that in successive governments, there are always departures for all sorts of reasons," Legault said.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.