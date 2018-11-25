

CTV Montreal





Roads and sidewalks in many areas of southwestern Quebec transformed into veritable ice rinks overnight due to freezing rain - and it's not over quite yet.

Environment Canada is expecting up to 10 millimeters of freezing rain to fall during the day Sunday.

According to Hydro Quebec, over 200 homes are without power in the Monteregie. No outages have been reported in the Montreal area so far.

As temperatures rise above zero later this afternoon, the freezing rain is expected to taper off into rain, which will continue throughout the week.

Officials are urging caution when driving or leaving the house.

Fatal accident in Outaouais

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, a freight truck skidded on black ice while driving Route 117, near Lac-Pythonga, in the Outaouais.

The diversion created a pileup on the road - a bus, and then multiple vehicles collided with the truck.

One car, trying to avoid impact, veered off the road and the driver was killed on impact.

The trucker and bus driver were uninjured, but another driver sustained serious injuries.

She was transported to hospital in Montreal, and is expected to survive.