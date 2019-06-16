

CTV Montreal Staff





Hours after adopting a new immigration reform bill, Quebec's National Assembly is sitting for a second marathon session as the Coalition Avenir Quebec government invokes closure on its controversial religious symbols bill.

If passed, Bill 21 would ban government employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, including judges, police officers, and teachers.

"Today we start the day with - in my heart of heart - a very bad feeling, because this bill will divide Quebecers," Quebec Solidaire's Manon Massé said.

The legislation invokes the notwithstanding clause, which shields it from court challenges.

Facing opposition from both within the province and across Canada, Premier Francois Legault says he's standing firm to protect the province.

"The vast majority of Quebecers want religious signs to be forbidden for certain groups of employees and that's what I'm doing," Legault said.

"People from the rest of Canada may be in disagreement with that, but I think that I'm working for Quebecers."

The minister in charge of the bill, Simon Jolin-Barrette, argues that Bill 21 is a moderate, "progressive" bill which will finally put a decades-old debate over religious symbols to rest.

"Because you have the right, with the bill, to have secular public services," Jolin-Barrette explained.

The legislation has come under fire from both Quebec Solidaire and the Liberals, who say that the bill will only serve to alienate minority groups in the province – especially Muslim women.

"Many, many minorities will feel that they are not Quebecers anymore; that they are not part of the society because we don't give them the permission to teach because they wear a veil," MNA Helene David said.

Debate of the bill is expected to continue throughout the day, with a final vote to adopt the bill coming Sunday night.

With files from Maya Johnson