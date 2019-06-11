Featured Video
CAQ not ruling out extension to pass immigration, religious symbols bills
Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette speaks at a news conference Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 7:04AM EDT
With time running out on the current parliamentary session, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government isn’t ruling out an extension or gag order to pass two pieces of controversial legislation.
Parliamentary leader Simon Jolin-Barrette said nothing had yet been decided but said he believes it’s still possible to pass Bill 9, a major immigration reform bill, by Friday.
But Jolin-Barrette said extension and gagging scenarios were still being considered.
Bill 9 has been heavily opposed by immigrants’ rights activists, who said it’s unfair to those whose applications are already in the system. The bill would toss roughly 18,000 pending applications in favour of starting fresh.
The other piece of major legislation still pending is Bill 21, which would ban public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.
Latest Montreal News
- Residential building completely destroyed by fire in Varennes
- Quebec City officials confirm first case of measles since 2015
- Warriors force Game 6 with 106-105 win over Raptors
- CAQ not ruling out extension to pass immigration, religious symbols bills
- Freeland to speak out about Russian human rights abuses during conference