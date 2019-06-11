

The Canadian Press





With time running out on the current parliamentary session, the Coalition Avenir Quebec government isn’t ruling out an extension or gag order to pass two pieces of controversial legislation.

Parliamentary leader Simon Jolin-Barrette said nothing had yet been decided but said he believes it’s still possible to pass Bill 9, a major immigration reform bill, by Friday.

But Jolin-Barrette said extension and gagging scenarios were still being considered.

Bill 9 has been heavily opposed by immigrants’ rights activists, who said it’s unfair to those whose applications are already in the system. The bill would toss roughly 18,000 pending applications in favour of starting fresh.

The other piece of major legislation still pending is Bill 21, which would ban public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.