Government services need to maintain in-person options, demand groups

The ever-expanding digital shift has some groups asking the Quebec government to continue providing in-person assistance to those experiencing difficulties.

The Regroupement des groupes populaires en alphabétisation, along with other organizations, has issued a statement asking the government to think of those who have a hard time with technology.

They point out that not everyone feels comfortable booking a medical appointment, replacing a health insurance card, changing their address or applying for a government service online.

People who most experience difficulties are seniors, people with low literacy levels, people with disabilities or impairments and people with lower income.

The group, supported by the Association québécoise de défense des personnes retraitées et préretraitées, the Front commun des personnes assistées sociales and the Collectif pour un Québec sans pauvreté, is inviting the public to sign a declaration that will be submitted to the Quebec government.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 8, 2024.