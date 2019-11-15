STE-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, Que. - The Legault government is putting new measures in place that could mean as much as $17.5 million in relief money for the approximately 1,450 people affected by the floods last spring in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

On Nov. 4, Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault promised new assistance to support those affected, many of whom only received part of the financial assistance they were due.

On Friday, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest was in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

This lump sum payment is in addition to the assistance provided by the Public Security Ministry for a movable property.

"There is no additional step to take," she said in a news conference. "My ministry will send a letter and check to all eligible claimants who have filed a claim under the assistance program."

In addition, the Quebec Housing Corporation (SHQ) will implement a loan guarantee program to give a helping hand to those affected who need additional funding to carry out renovations.

The program will give them a loan guarantee for a mortgage for up to 95 per cent of the market value of their property, compared to the usual 80 per cent threshold.