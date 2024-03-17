Girl, 16, riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray

A 16-year-old riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.

The girl was heading south on Drolet Street at about 1:10 p.m. when she was struck by a car heading west on Jarry Street.

Witnesses told police the girl rode through a red light.

The girl is in serious condition, but she is expected to survive. the girl was conscious on his way to hospital, said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron. The 48-year-old car driver was not taken to hospital, said police.

Jarry Street was closed in both directions between St-Denis Street and Henri-Julien Avenue as collision investigators look over the scene.