Those cranking the dial to CHOM 97.7 will now hear a new trio of voices in the morning as the Spirit of Rock radio station in Montreal announced its new DJ lineup.

Jay Michaels, Sharon Hyland and Chantal Desjardins will now host Mornings Rock with Jay, Sharon & Chantal from 5:30 to 10 a.m., starting the last day of February.

Canadian Radio Awards winner "Maddog" Michaels started manning the mic on rock radio in Halifax, was most recently at Toronto's NEWSTALK 1010, and now returns to the world of rock.

“I’m so excited to be part of the team at one of Canada’s most iconic radio stations,” said the 20-year vet. “CHOM is legendary, and so are its listeners, and we can’t wait to connect with them.”

Hyland moves from rocking the weekend to rocking the morning with CHOM.

“I’m proud to have been Montréal’s Queen of Rock for 25 years, and I can’t wait to bring a fun, rockin’ start to the mornings!” said Hyland.

Desjardins is a Montreal media personality and stand-up comedian -- and has a dog named Cooper that went viral in 2020 with a version of "I Will Survive." She’s also well known to many Montrealers for her work at CTV Montreal and CITY TV, as well as her performances as a stand up comedian.

She co-hosted CHOM 97.7's morning show in 2010.

“I’m thrilled to be back at CHOM,” said Desjardins. “CHOM listeners are the best and I can’t wait to make them laugh every morning with Jay and Sharon.”

The trio replaces long-time host Terry DiMonte who walked away from the CHOM mic in May.