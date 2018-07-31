

CTV Montreal





If you missed it last night, don't worry! You're still in luck.

Mars will continue to be close to earth in the days ahead.

Last night it was the closest it's been in 15 years – a mere 57.6 million kilometres away.

That won't happen again for another 270 years, so this week's view is one of the best any of us will see in our lifetime.

