Genital mutilation allegation in Quebec City unfounded, youth protection says
Youth protection officials in Quebec say concerns raised earlier this month about a suspected case of child genital mutilation were unfounded.
Patrick Corriveau, director of youth protection in the Quebec City region, says a medical evaluation of the two-year-old girl found normal physical development without any abnormalities and that her psychomotor development exceeded expectations for her age.
The agency put out a statement today at the request of the child's parents confirming it had not retained any complaint stemming from the allegations and reaffirming that protecting children is its top priority.
The story came to light earlier this month when La Tribune reported that a daycare worker in the Quebec City region who was changing a girl's diaper suspected that she had been a victim of genital mutilation.
The worker and her supervisor alerted Quebec's youth protection services, which reportedly replied that the case was too delicate for the agency to handle.
Quebec's human rights commission said it would investigate, and the issue came up during question period at the national assembly.
"The parents have demonstrated great collaboration throughout the investigation process," Corriveau said.
"We currently offer them support services to accompany them in this ordeal they are living in a traumatic and hurtful way. We wish them good luck and a return to normal life as soon as possible."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2023.
