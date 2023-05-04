Quebec rights body opens investigation after young girl's clitoris allegedly removed

Philippe-André Tessier, president of the Quebec's human rights commission, unveils his annual report, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services allegedly failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Philippe-André Tessier, president of the Quebec's human rights commission, unveils his annual report, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Quebec's human rights commission is investigating reports that the province's youth protection services allegedly failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

