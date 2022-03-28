Gabriel Gervais named president and CEO of CF Montreal
CF Montreal has named former Impact player Gabriel Gervais as the club's new president and CEO.
"We are very proud and excited to have Gabriel back in our organization," said club owner Joey Saputo. “A key figure in the team's history, he will bring to the table his on-field and off-field experience, his leadership skills and his great passion for soccer and for the club.”
Gervais played for the Montreal Impact from 2002 to 2008, helping the team win the USL Division 1 championship in 2004, as well as the regular season championships in 2005 and 2006.
The former no. 8 was also part of the team that won the 2008 Canadian Championship, making the Impact the first Canadian team to qualify for the preliminary round of the CONCACAF Champions League.
His accolades include being named the USL Player of the Decade, the Impact's Defender of the Year three times, winning the Giuseppe-Saputo trophy and being named USL Division 1 Defender of the Year -- the first player in the league to win that title three times.
Gervais also played for the Canadian national team from 2004 to 2007.
"Gabriel stood out, among other things, for his humility, his values, his hands-on approach and his ‘team first' mentality,” said Saputo. “He will certainly contribute to the continued development of the organization and build success in the years to come.”
Gervais was, until now, a partner in Montreal's Deloitte office, one of the world's largest professional services firms. He also served as a soccer analyst for Radio-Canada from 2009 to 2014.
He was inducted into the Stade Saputo Wall of Fame in 2018.
He will officially begin his new role on April 4.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning: reports
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BREAKING | Liberals launch negotiations to buy F-35 fighter jets
The Liberal government is entering into final negotiations on purchasing the F-35 fighter jet. Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi and Defence Minister Anita Anand are announcing the decision at a news conference this afternoon.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
Hopes high for 'change of heart' by Pope Francis after meetings with Indigenous delegates
Indigenous delegates on Monday held the first of a series of planned meetings with Pope Francis, to discuss reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities in Canada.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late January at nearly 18 per cent
Ontario’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday, according to provincial data.
Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school
The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
Toronto
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
'Absolutely tragic': Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto high school in lockdown after teenage boy shot nearby, police say
A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after he was shot near a high school in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, prompting the school to go into lockdown.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police cruiser
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Monday they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle, even though a dispatcher relayed that information from two 911 calls.
-
New Brunswick man injured in attack on Ukraine military base returns home
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles two weeks ago has returned home.
-
Halifax police release identity of 20-year-old homicide victim
A man who was shot and killed in Halifax over the weekend has been identified as 20-year-old Keezondre Kentrez Smith.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | 27 patients being treated for COVID at LHSC, 195 hospital workers positive for the virus
The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 has dipped.
-
Energy usage app spreading across Ontario
Electricity customers across Ontario will soon know exactly how much electricity they use each hour, of each day.
-
Smoke detector alerts four people to flee burning home near St. Thomas, Ont.
Four people escaped an early morning house fire south of St. Thomas, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 25-year-old from Hearst killed in Highway 17 crash
Provincial police say a 25-year-old from Hearst, Ont. was killed in a car crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday night.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.
-
Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash that has injured six.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 12
LIVE @ 12 | Alberta government to again call on feds to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta is resuming calls for Ottawa to scrap its planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
'What a time to be alive': Calgarians cheer as Canada qualifies for World Cup
Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is optimistic this era of Canadian soccer will not just be a blip in the history books.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Kitchener
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 7/8 near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
-
Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot
A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister to visit B.C. First Nation amid investigation into potential burial sites at residential school
The prime minister will visit a B.C. First Nation amid an investigation into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
-
Exchange student sucker-punched, knocked unconscious in stranger assault: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a man was arrested after a teen was knocked unconscious in a random daytime assault over the weekend.
-
'An apology is just words': Indigenous delegates hope for action following meetings with Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors were at the Vatican Monday for meetings with the Pope.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 12
LIVE @ 12 | Alberta government to again call on feds to stop carbon tax increase
Alberta is resuming calls for Ottawa to scrap its planned carbon tax increase on April 1.
-
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 38 hospitalizations since Friday.
-
Man arrested after allegedly smashing cab window, injuring driver
A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into an aggravated assault that left a Windsor cab driver with life-altering injuries.
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
Regina
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
-
Hopes high for 'change of heart' by Pope Francis after meetings with Indigenous delegates
Indigenous delegates on Monday held the first of a series of planned meetings with Pope Francis, to discuss reconciliation with First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities in Canada.
-
International students to be trained as Sask. 'ambassadors' through new program
A new program has been launched to provide international students and students studying abroad with specialized training to become ambassadors of the province, the Government of Saskatchewan announced Monday.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater level at its highest since January wave
The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater is at its highest level since the start of the year, when the first wave caused by the Omicron variant peaked.
-
Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon wastewater samples show downward COVID-19 trend
New data from a research team shows a drop in coronavirus levels.
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.