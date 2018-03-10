

The Canadian Press





A 14-year-old boy who died after being found at the bottom of a Montreal public pool on Feb. 16 was held on Saturday.

Blessing Claudevy Moukoko, a native of the Republic of Congo, was found unconscious at the bottom of the Pere-Marquette swimming pool. He died on Feb. 21.

Jean-Pierre Menad, a lawyer for the boy’s family, said Moukoko was taking a physical education class with about 20 of his classmates when he was “lost sight of for about 20 minutes.”

Nobody noticed his absence in the locker room of the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie pool and Moukoko was found by students from the next swimming class.

Parents Jean-Claude Moukoko and Evelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga said they are now considering suing the city and the Montreal School Board.

Menard said they are awaiting the conclusion of several investigations, including that of the coroner, to determine if the supervision of the school or municipal authorities was lacking.