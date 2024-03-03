Fuel poverty affects one in five households, say Montreal researchers
Fuel poverty affects nearly one household in five, according to a team from McGill University's Canada Research Chair in Housing, Community and Health, which has been studying the phenomenon for four years.
"Fuel poverty refers to the difficulty of accessing or affording energy services in the home, of maintaining comfortable temperatures in the home and of living in dignity," explains Mylène Riva, who holds the research chair and is an associate professor in the Department of Geography at McGill University. "We see fuel poverty, for example, in households that have to decide where to allocate their monthly budget, whether to pay the electricity bills or put food on the table.
"Fuel poverty is not just a bill that households receive that is too high for their ability to pay, it's also inadequate housing conditions", she adds, citing as examples poorly insulated houses, those with mould problems, or dwellings that are damp and difficult to heat.
The situation in Canada
One of the team's most recent studies was published in the Canadian Journal of Public Health in 2023, and attempted to explore the association between fuel poverty in Canadian households and health using data from the 2018 Canadian Housing Survey.
"Statistically significant associations were observed between living in a fuel-poor household and reporting poorer general health and poorer mental health," said Riva.
Another of their studies, published in Energy Research and Social Science in 2021, reveals that 19 per cent of Canadian households are in fuel poverty, three percentage points more than in Quebec. The situation remains particularly worrying in the Maritimes, where one household in three is thought to be affected.
Results obtained by the Canada Research Chair in Housing indicate that fuel poverty affects rural areas more than urban areas. A number of factors are thought to contribute to this disparity, including the socio-economic status of households, but also the make-up of the dwelling: 'What we see in rural areas is houses that are bigger. (...) and different employment opportunities," said Riva.
An unfair energy transition?
While the issue of fuel poverty has long remained in the shadows of public policy, the subject is resurfacing as Canada seeks to complete its energy transition, according to the researchers.
"Most of the programs that exist at the moment target home-owning households, and often home-owning households with the capacity to borrow to carry out energy-efficient renovations, or with the capacity to pay for the renovations and be reimbursed through the programmes later on," said Riva.
She points out that this energy transition is taking place at a time when Canadian households are going through "an affordability crisis."
In her view, programs need to take account of the equity dimension to ensure that the transition can be everyone's business.
"Combating fuel poverty is essential for a fair energy transition and for climate resilience", says the study published in 2023.
A battery of tests to come
Riva admits that a great deal of work remains to be done in order to paint an accurate picture of fuel poverty in Canada.
As a first step, her team is continuing its collaboration with Bridgewater, in Nova Scotia, to assess the impact of one of its projects aimed at reducing energy costs and developing affordable solutions.
In 2022, the team carried out a survey of some 500 Bridgewater residents, and the results were particularly revealing.
"Thirty-eight per cent of respondents were said to be in fuel poverty, 12 per cent said they had had trouble sleeping the previous winter because their home was too cold, and eight per cent said they could see their breath in their home," says Riva.
The Canada Research Chair in Housing, Community and Health is continuing to gather data in Quebec and would like to pay particular attention to the situation of tenants.
"The researchers are also organizing a colloquium on the subject at the 91st congress of the Association canadienne-française pour l'avancement des sciences (ACFAS) in May. It's a theme that's gaining in importance and interest," said Riva.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 3, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AI outperforms humans in creative potential tests: study
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come Monday in a case about barring Trump from the 2024 ballot
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come as soon as Monday in the case about whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Canada sanctions more Russians over Navalny death
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Body of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police
Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto on Friday.
-
6-week-old baby found inside vehicle involved in impaired driving collision in Etobicoke: OPP
A six-week-old baby was located inside a vehicle involved in an alleged impaired driving collision in Etobicoke, says the OPP.
-
Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 16-year-old girl injured, police appeal for witnesses
York Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot in Woodbridge.
Atlantic
-
RCMP, fire marshal investigating blaze that destroyed N.B potato chip factory
RCMP in New Brunswick say they're investigating a massive fire that destroyed a potato chip factory in Hartland, N.B.
-
Man arrested, drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: police
Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.
-
Sussex officials say they have a solution to address flooding concerns, but it comes with a large price tag
Water levels return to normal on weekend, but damage lingers following flash-flooding in Sussex last week.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be ware as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
-
Wildlife conservation lands expand in eastern Ontario: 'When nature thrives, we all thrive'
Wildlife, including songbirds, snakes, turtles and waterfowl have more space now to feed, nest, breed, move and thrive in the Frontenac Arch region in Ontario.
-
Kitchen fire caused by a pot on the stove stopped in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says an early morning kitchen fire was successfully extinguished in Carlington, in the city's west end.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury community gathers for Ward 2 Coun. Vagnini’s funeral
Family and friends of the late Sudbury Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini along with members of the community he served gathered Saturday for a traditional Roman Catholic funeral.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
Weapons incident sends one to hospital in Timmins
One man was sent to hospital following a weapons incident in Timmins’ north end early Sunday morning.
London
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
-
Person extricated from car in crash south of London, Ont.
Emergency responders attended the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon on Talbot Line, east of Iona Road.
-
Sarnia police respond to two impaired driving collisions over weekend
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Blue boxes, measles, restorative justice
The Region of Waterloo moving out of the blue box business, a case of measles in Brant County, and a former Flair Plane at the local airport round out the top stories of the week.
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
-
Man charged after break-in at Kitchener school
Regional police have charged a 39-year-old man following a break-in at a Kitchener school.
Windsor
-
New family-friendly event next weekend to showcase all Windsor has to offer
A new family-friendly event is coming to Windsor next weekend which will showcase dozens of community vendors and a variety of entertainers — from violinists, to dance groups, to performance pups.
-
Online poll offers opportunity to give opinion on issues related to the Great Lakes
The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board is hosting an online poll to gain community input on the Great Lakes.
-
Chatham-Kent police arrest drunk driver
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a man for impaired driving.
Barrie
-
Several animals rescued from house fire in Barrie
Fire crews responded to a large house fire in Barrie on Saturday night.
-
OPP arrest man for breaking into vehicles in Penetanguishene
One person has been arrested after attempting to enter parked vehicles in Penetanguishene on Saturday.
-
Pride weekend wraps up at Blue Mountain
Pride Blue Mountain, Ontario's Largest Winter Pride festival, took place from Friday to Sunday, with dozens of events scheduled at the resort.
Vancouver
-
Community comes together for fundraiser after Steveston grocery store fire
People came together in Steveston Saturday to raise money for employees effected by a fire that a burned down a grocery store that has been a staple in the community for decades.
-
1 person in critical condition after car crashes into parked semi truck in Burnaby
Impairment is suspected in a Burnaby crash that sent one person to hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
Winnipeg
-
Snowstorms shut down some western Manitoba highways
A blizzardy blast of winter weather in western Manitoba has forced several road closures in the region.
-
Winter weather warnings still looming throughout Manitoba
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
-
Pole fire leaves thousands without power in Winnipeg's Westwood and Crestview neighbourhoods
Thousands in Winnipeg’s Westwood and Crestview neighbourhoods are without power after a pole fire Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
House destroyed in Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary
A home was completely destroyed in a Sunday morning fire in southeast Calgary.
-
City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow
The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.
-
Calgary’s Nick Tetz wins Lethbridge PBR championship
Calgary’s Nick Tetz must have felt right at home in front of a sold-out crowd at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge Saturday night, where he was perfect in winning the Pro Bull Riders’ South Country Co-op Showdown.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
-
Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate
Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.
-
'She's a real inspiration': Edmonton woman celebrates 110th birthday Saturday
Irene Lantz spent her 110th birthday having lunch with family, who call her long, healthy life an inspiration.
Regina
-
Regina declares snow routes as winter storm affects highway travel, flights
Saskatchewan's latest blast of winter has led the City of Regina to declare its snow routes, while travel on both highways and in the air remain heavily affected by the wintery conditions.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
'He landed perfectly’: Sask. Aviation Museum hopes to inspire future pilots
The Saskatchewan Aviation Museum is hoping to inspire the next generation of pilots.