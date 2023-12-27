MONTREAL
Montreal

    • FTQ completes all negotiations at sectoral tables, threat of indefinite strike still looms

    Thousands of people of the unions common front gathered to protest, Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the National Assembly in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) Thousands of people of the unions common front gathered to protest, Thursday, November 23, 2023 at the National Assembly in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

    The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) says the last of its eight unions has reached a tentative agreement with the Quebec government.

    The FTQ-affiliated Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels de Laval-Rive-Nord (SPPLRN-SCFP) says it reached a consensus with the Quebec government at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday when it comes to working conditions.

    The federation says all of its settlements will be presented to members "shortly" for a vote.

    The FTQ, which is part of the inter-union Common Front, stresses that an accord has yet to be reached at the central table, where issues such as salaries are being debated.

    Nevertheless, over the past few days, several advances have been made at the negotiating tables in the health and education sectors, with multiple unions announcing they had reached tentative agreements on working conditions.

    Talks are slated to continue on Wednesday, though the Common Front has already threatened to launch an indefinite strike in January if an agreement cannot be met.

    The SPPLRN-SCFP represents 1,000 education professionals working in the Laurentides, Lanaudière and Laval regions.

