From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
Jen Leitch was in a car accident just two months before her 15th birthday in 2019 that left her a quadriplegic and without a voice after damaging her trachea and losing a lung.
She told CTV News that while recovering in the intensive care unit, the only time she was awake was when her music therapist would come into the room.
"We would watch Billie [Eilish] on her iPad," said Leitch, now 18. "Once I was strong enough to [talk again], we made some recordings of me singing Billie's music."
She dreamed for years of meeting the pop star, and it finally happened earlier this month.
On Aug. 5, Leitch met Eilish at the Osheaga music festival in Montreal.
"It was absolutely insane," said Leitch. "It was crazy to finally meet somebody who got me through the hardest part of my life."
Leitch has been a fan since hearing her 2016 single "Ocean Eyes" and thinking, "This woman's voice is insane."
Between tears, Leitch told Eilish that her song "The 30th" meant a lot to her.
"She was so sweet," said Leitch. "She's exactly how you think you would picture her. She's funny, she's caring and passionate, and you can tell she truly is so special."
The superfan from Muncey, Ont. had no idea she would actually meet the 21-year-old superstar singer-songwriter, but her mother contacted Eilish's manager with the help of Evenko director general Nathalie Roberge and made it happen.
"They took us to 'artists' world,' so I was like, 'weird. What's going on?' Then Billie's manager came up and introduced himself, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness! You're kidding me,'" said Leitch. "This all was like literally a dream come true."
Leitch also met English singer-songwriter Tom Odell and ran into Fletcher in the crowd.
"It was also insane," she said.
Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid main stage at Glastonbury Festival, in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Meeting the Grammy, American Music, Academy, and other awards-winner Eilish was a testament to Leitch's passion for Eilish's music and determination to make it happen.
Leitch originally contacted the Make-a-Wish Foundation when she was in the ICU in 2019. She wasn't able to arrange anything at the time but reconnected with the organization this year.
Originally, she asked to meet Eilish and was offered a short video message.
Leitch then proposed going to Coachella and was on her way when medical issues halted her trip.
"We made it through our first flight to Minnesota, but on the flight, I had medical complications the whole time," she said. "My friends had to lift me out of my seat, and I had to spend the whole time lying on the ground."
She was removed from the plane and taken to the hospital.
"We ended up having to drive home, so we didn't make it," she said.
Not one to be deterred, Leitch decided to make the seven-and-change-hour drive to Montreal this summer.
"Everything fell into place," she said. "She is a massive part of my life, so to be finally able to meet her and talk to her and just experience her presence was crazy."
Jen Leitch, 18, was able to meet her hero Billie Eilish at Montreal's Osheaga music festival in August. The quadriplegic was in a car accident in 2019 that damaged her trachea. When she found her voice again, she would sing Eilish's songs in the hospital. SOURCE: Benoit Rousseau
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin
President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Friday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind a plane crash that is presumed to have killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose brutal fighters were feared in Ukraine, Africa and Syria and conducted a brief but shocking mutiny in Russia two months ago.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
Calgary man facing terrorism charges related to TikTok video hires new lawyer
A 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges stemming from a TikTok video has retained a new lawyer.
LATEST UPDATES | Fire danger 'increasing quite significantly' for N.W.T. communities of Hay River, Fort Smith
Weather conditions in Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., are deteriorating, with firefighters expected to face tough conditions over the next few days.
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Quebec physicians college says some doctors worry about reprisals after giving MAID
Quebec's college of physicians says some doctors in the province are afraid to perform medical aid in dying because they fear reprisals.
Toronto
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
2 plead guilty in Toronto tow truck corruption case as officer heads to trial
Two men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a sprawling insurance scam to stage car crashes and defraud insurance companies in a case with ties to Toronto's tow truck turf wars and a police officer, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Suspects in armed Markham, Ont. home invasion targeted wrong address, delivered extortion letter: police
Three men are still outstanding after an alleged armed home invasion in Markham, Ont. earlier this month, but investigators believe the suspects got the wrong address.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
Two 20-year-old passengers die following head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S.
The RCMP says two young people have died following a head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S., Thursday night.
-
Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing suspect is in hospital after he was shot by an officer in the Clayton Park area Thursday night
London
-
Bullet holes found at St. Thomas school as classes set to resume
St. Thomas police are investigating after a city high school was shot up.
-
OPP find stolen vehicle, two people arrested
Two people from London have been charged following an investigation in the Tillsonburg area.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Carrick Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township earlier this week.
-
'Almost died a few times': Northern Ontario city grapples with opioids
Crystal Plume sits in the shade of a tree near a busy intersection in downtown Sudbury and carefully injects fentanyl into a vein on the back of her hand before licking the speck of blood left behind.
Calgary
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
-
Doors set to open on long-awaited high school in northwest Calgary
It's the finish line for many parents in northwest Calgary who've lobbied for years to build a new high school in the northwest.
-
Calgary man facing terrorism charges related to TikTok video hires new lawyer
A 20-year-old Calgary man facing four terrorism-related charges stemming from a TikTok video has retained a new lawyer.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police lay additional charge in the University of Waterloo stabbing attack
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo is now facing an additional charge – one count of attempt to commit murder.
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister in B.C. visiting with those involved in wildfire response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia Friday, meeting with local leaders, firefighters and volunteers who have been involved in the provincial wildfire response.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: B.C. teen's mom tells of 'darkest day'
The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago says her “heart was bleeding” when she found out that her daughter had died.
-
Rumours of Taylor Swift tour stop in Vancouver 'false,' says BC Place
Rumours swirling online that Taylor Swift has scheduled a week of performances in downtown Vancouver at the tail end of her massively popular Eras Tour appear to be false.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Fire danger 'increasing quite significantly' for N.W.T. communities of Hay River, Fort Smith
Weather conditions in Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., are deteriorating, with firefighters expected to face tough conditions over the next few days.
-
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Windsor
-
'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls
For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.
-
Local auto worker wins extra $250,000 for upcoming retirement
A Belle River man says a $250,000 will go towards his family and upcoming retirement.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.
Regina
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
'Time to pass the torch': Long time Saskatoon MLA Don Morgan not seeking re-election in 2024
Long time Sask. Party MLA Don Morgan has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2024.
-
Company apologizes for data issue affecting names of some Saskatchewan LGBTQ students
An online education portal used by parents and students in Saskatchewan is apologizing for a data issue that affected some LGBTQ students.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo looking at possible bus route cuts to help deal with projected $35 million deficit next year
A report for the finance and corporate services committee outlining the proposed 2024 city of Ottawa budget directions warns the OC Transpo transit network is facing "the greatest financial challenge" of all city services next year.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Here are the road closures around Ottawa this weekend
Capital Pride, the National Capital Commission's active use program and construction will close several roads across the city of Ottawa this weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at road closures across the city of Ottawa this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
Company apologizes for data issue affecting names of some Saskatchewan LGBTQ students
An online education portal used by parents and students in Saskatchewan is apologizing for a data issue that affected some LGBTQ students.
-
Saskatoon Police to investigate 'disruptive subgroup' of people unable to be served by existing social services
The Board of Police Commissioners is asking the Saskatoon Police Service to learn more about a group of people unable to be served by existing social services.