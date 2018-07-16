

CTV Montreal





A freight train derailed Monday evening in the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, in the Montérégie area.

There were no injuries according to preliminary information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec.

The town posted a message on its Facebook page, informing the public that the derailment took place at De Beaujeu Rd., between Élie-Auclair and De L'Église Rds.

Part of the Elie-Auclair Rd. was closed to traffic Monday night.

Saint-Polycarpe officials also said “the municipal and railway authorities are hard at work to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has been made aware of the situation and will send an investigator to the scene Tuesday.

The authorities did not give details as to what kind of goods were being carried on the freight train.