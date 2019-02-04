

CTV Montreal





Waves of freezing rain and freezing drizzle will cross Quebec throughout the day Monday, and continue until Tuesday morning.

Up to 5 mm of ice is expected to coat surfaces in the Montreal region, with five to ten mm of ice predicted for Quebec City.

On Tuesday the temperature is expected to rise to 5 C in Montreal before dropping to -12 C overnight, meaning whatever liquid water is around on Tuesday will quickly freeze.

Overall, it means getting around on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be very slippery.

Another freezing wave system could arrive on Thursday, and that could spread more ice across the southern third of the province.